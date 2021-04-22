Just in time for Earth Day, Disney+ presents the NatGeo series Secrets of the Whales

Get ready to see whales like you’ve never seen them before, as NatGeo's Secrets of the Whales, premieres on Disney+ today -- just in time for Earth Day.

The series, which combines beautiful photography with moving storytelling, is narrated by Sigourney Weaver and executive-produced by her Aliens and Avatar producer James Cameron. So what moved him to make a documentary about whales?

"For me, it's the intelligence. It's the manifestation of intelligence, and in the case of what we show in our films here, their culture, their their social interaction," the acclaimed director tells ABC Audio.

"They approach the world in a very different way," he adds. "They don't try to manipulate it and shape it. They just live peacefully within it and with each other. And I think there's a great deal of wisdom that we can learn from the whales. I just find them to be majestic, awe inspiring, and fascinating, and kind of enigmatic."

Secrets of the Whales also gives us a good look at the man-made dangers these majestic creature face, Weaver tells ABC.

"You see this big orca male trapped in a fishing line and he can't get to the surface to breathe... Not to mention all the garbage and the plastics and all of that, the hunting still," she says.

The Ghostbusters actress says she the four-episode series also gave her a chance to get a whale's-eye view of the world.

"These experiences almost in each of the four between mother and baby and their special calls for each other, their special language, what they experienced together, going from one side of the earth to the other, she explains.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

