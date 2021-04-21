NFL to announce full 2021 season schedule on May 12

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 7:43 pm

By ESPN.com

The NFL will announce its 2021 schedule on May 12, the league announced.

For the first time, each team will play a 17-game schedule in 2021. Each team will receive just one bye week, even with the expanded schedule.

The NFL previously announced that the season will begin on Thursday night, Sept. 9, and will end on Jan. 9, 2022. The Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will take place on Feb. 13, 2022.

