Carter BloodCare trying to recoup 50,000 units of potentially lost blood due to pandemic

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 4:57 pm

TYLER — Carter Bloodcare says the pandemic has kept the blood supply at levels not seen in decades. With that thought in mind, multiple drives are scheduled in May. The goal is to replenish the potential loss of more than 50,000 units of blood, not collected due to shuttered workplaces and schools moving to virtual learning because of the coronavirus. Organizers ask you to consider donating blood at any of the numerous locations in Tyler during various dates in May.

Saint Francis Episcopal Church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at 3232 Jan Avenue in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Kathy Dunn at (903) 593-8459.

Brookdale Tyler East is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, at 3505 University Boulevard in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Cory Fierbaugh at (903) 258-8518.

South Tyler Rotary #1883 is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 24, at 4202 S. Broadway in the parking lot of First Christian Church on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Dalton Dickerson at (903) 526-0880.

