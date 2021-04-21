Child found unresponsive at Tyler motel last week, dies in Dallas

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 4:30 pm

TYLER — A six-year-old found unresponsive last week at a Tyler motel, has died. On Wednesday, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told KTBB News, “On April 15th it was around 5:00 p.m. that we responded to a call at the Town House Motel in Tyler. It was reported that a six-year-old child was found unresponsive in a bathtub in one of the rooms. When we got there, the child was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. I can’t go into to many details about what we saw in the room or what was found in the room because this is still under investigation.”

Erbaugh went on to say, “The child was transported from Mother Francis due to the severity of the injuries to Dallas Children’s Hospital. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators came out to process the scene and take any evidence. The child has been at Dallas Children’s since the 15th, and was removed from life support yesterday [Tuesday] and the child died.” The identity of the child and the family members have not been released at this time.

