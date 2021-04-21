Hugh Jackman responds after embattled producer Scott Rudin “steps away” from Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’

Hugh Jackman has responded to Scott Rudin, the embattled producer of Jackman's upcoming Broadway production The Music Man, stepping away from the production as he weathers mounting accusations he physically and psychologically bullied his staff.

The accusations of abusive behavior were called an "open secret" in the entertainment industry in a Hollywood Reporter exposé about the producer earlier this month.

In a statement to the New York Times, Hugh Jackman said Tuesday he wanted to show how, "how much I respect and applaud" Rudin's alleged victims.

"It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth," the stage and screen actor said, adding, "This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce [sic]."

Jackman acknowledged Rudin has, "spoken up and stepped away from The Music Man," adding, "I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community," adding, "We are currently rebuilding the Music Man team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe but ensures that everyone is seen, heard, and valued."

Rudin was labeled an "absolute monster" in the Hollywood Reporter story and accused of yelling, and physically and psychologically assaulting underlings; one account in the article claimed Rudin sent an assistant to the ER after smashing a computer monitor on his hand.

The producer recently said he was "stepping back" from his career, to "work on personal issues I should have long ago."

