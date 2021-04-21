NFL to release 2021 schedule May 12

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 4:19 pm

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The National Football League has announced it will release the 2021 NFL schedule on Wednesday, May 12.

This year teams will play a 17 game schedule, with one bye week, for the first time.

Those Week 17 match-ups were previously released at the end of March and include the Chiefs hosting the Packers, Titans hosting the Saints, and Ravens hosting the Rams.

The regular season will begin on Thursday, September 9, and run to Sunday, January 9, 2022.

With the added regular season week, the Super Bowl will be held in Los Angeles a week later than normal on Sunday, February 13.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back