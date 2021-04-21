Antoine Fuqua to direct all-Black Cat on a ‘Hot Tin Roof’ movie; Ava DuVernay’s ‘Wings of Fire’ lands at Netflix

Antoine Fuqua is bringing an iconic Broadway production to the big screen.

Deadline has learned that Fuqua will direct and produce an adaptation of the Tennessee Williams play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, based on the 2008 Broadway production.

That production, which made history as the first production of the Broadway classic to feature an all-Black cast, was directed by Debbie Allen and starred Terrence Howard in his Broadway debut, as well as Tony Award winners Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad and James Earl Jones. It also was the highest-grossing play of the 2008 season and sold out its 19-week run. Deadline reports the film version will combine elements of the classic play with new story lines.

In other news, Netflix has announced they've picked up Ava DuVernay's animated adaptation of author Tui T. Sutherland's fantasy book series Wings of Fire. The ten-episode TV series will center on the ongoing war between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. It will follow five young dragons -- Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunnywill -- who "rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land."

Finally, OWN has released the first-look trailer for season two of David Makes Man. The new season, which is slated to premiere on Tuesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET, will find David, now played by Kwame Patterson, as a rising businessman in his 30s. According to OWN, David will face "an opportunity that will change him and his community forever."

David Makes Man also stars Arlen Escarpeta, Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams.

