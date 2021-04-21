Florida Gators’ Keyontae Johnson won’t enter NBA Draft, waiting on clearance

(NEW YORK) In a statement posted to Twitter, Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson said he will not enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Instead, he will continue his recovery from an on-court collapse and seek medical clearance for the upcoming college basketball season.

Johnson was hospitalized on Dec. 12 after collapsing during a game against Florida State but appears to be focused on returning to the court as soon as possible.

"Thank you for the prayers and concern that you have shown to me during these trying few months," Johnson wrote in his statement. "It is extremely touching and very much appreciated to have the support of Gator Nation and the world standing by my side."

"I am progressing & steadily making progress daily in my health," Johnson added. "I am patiently waiting on medical clearance."

Johnson was only able to play three full games last season, but averaged 19.5 points per game. He averaged 14 points per game for the Gators during the 2019-20 campaign.

