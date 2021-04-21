Amazon is launching a hair salon in London for augmented reality hair consultations and more

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 3:09 pm

Amazon

(LONDON) -- Alexa, is Amazon opening a hair salon?

The e-commerce retail giant confirmed the news about its upcoming Amazon Salon on Tuesday.

Launching in London, the concept is Amazon's first hair salon and customers can experience new hair care and styling technology, products and services.

The salon space is two floors and more than 1,500 square feet.

Services and hair care are being provided by Elena Lavagni, owner of Neville Hair & Beauty, an independent salon based in London.

Customers can try everything from virtual hair color through augmented reality (AR) technology to enjoying entertainment via the salon's Fire tablets.

"I am delighted to be part of this project – the salon combines classic hairdressing services with technology to deliver a completely unique experience for clients," Lavagni said in a statement. "Our creative team of stylists, whose flair for hair is as intrinsic as their love for technology, will put the client at the heart of everything they do. I feel proud to use our 40 years’ experience in the industry to help bring this salon to life."

In addition to the unique services, the Amazon Salon is also testing a new point-and-learn technology. Clients simply point at displayed products they are interested in and product information, as well as related videos and educational content, will appear on the display screen.

There's also the option to order products directly to your home by scanning a relevant QR code.

Like many other salons that continue to take safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the salon will be providing free face masks and sanitizer for guests. The staff will also be taking temperature checks and there will be a reduced capacity along with dividers between each styling station.

The Amazon Salon will initially only be available to Amazon employees but will open to the general public in the coming weeks.

The company said this is an experiential venue and there are no current plans to open other Amazon Salon locations at the moment.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back