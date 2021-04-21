Oscars 2021 Best Picture spotlight: ‘Minari’

Photo by Josh Ethan Johnson, Courtesy of A24

Minari, one of this year's Best Picture Oscar nominees, is inspired by the life of writer and director Lee Isaac Chung.

It follows Jacob and Monica Yi, immigrants from South Korea who move from California to Arkansas with their children to grow Korean produce. Monica's mother joins them from South Korea, and after a bumpy start, she forms a bond with her grandson, David.

The film details the personal and financial hardships the family endures as they chase the American Dream.

Former Walking Dead actor Steve Yeun, who plays Jacob in the film, made history when he became the first Asian American to receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Minari was controversially shut out of a Best Picture nomination at the Golden Globes, having been classified as a "foreign language film" despite being American-made. It won the Globe for Best Foreign Language Film.

Minari is up for six Oscars this year and is available to rent on demand.

Tune in to the 93rd Oscars Sunday, April 25, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

