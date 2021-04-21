Former Bo Pilgrim house up for sale

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 3:58 pm

PITTSBURG — In East Texas, it’s the home that chicken built — and it’s back on the market. The 18,000-square-foot mansion once belonged to chicken magnate Bo Pilgrim. Built in Pilgrim’s hometown of Pittsburg in 1985, the massive home, sometimes called Cluckingham Palace, has six bedrooms and 10 1/2 baths. Pilgrim died in 2017, and the house was auctioned off in 2019, shortly after the death of Pilgrim’s wife, Patty. The buyer is now putting the estate back up for sale. The asking price is nearly $5 million.

