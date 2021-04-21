Renovation scheduled for Marshall ISD’s high school auditorium

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 3:59 pm

MARSHALL — A $560,000 renovation has been approved for Marshall ISD. The district says they will use the funds to renovate their four decade plus old auditorium at the high school, as well as improve the schools exterior. Funding for the projects were approved by trustees at this weeks board meeting. The money will come from the district’s general fund balance and is scheduled for the upcoming summer break. Officials say these are the latest efforts of a long list of achievements to improve facilities that started in 2018. The district is currently building a new Ag Barn. Read more here.

Go Back