No appointment vaccines continue at Harvey Convention Center through Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 3:59 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District continues giving immunizations through Saturday of this week at Harvey Convention Center. On Wednesday, NET Health’s George Roberts updated KTBB News on vaccine numbers, “We’ve given a grand total 59,690 through NET Health, (32, 876 first doses and 26, 814 second doses) Our partners out at UT-Health Science Center have given over 47,000 doses so far and we know that area pharmacies have given a lot doses as well. Smith County has given well in excess of 100,000 doses so far, since mid-December.” Roberts said If you get vaccinated now, chances are you will spend less time waiting than those in the early going.

Roberts continued, “When we first started giving vaccines there was great excitement for those who wanted to get the vaccine. But now things have slowed down. So if you have been on the fence… or you were waiting for the time that you would not have to wait, now is a great time.” First dose vaccines are being offered at Harvey Hall today through Saturday from 8:30 to 4:30. You do not need an appointment, but it does help them be better prepared. Read more here.

