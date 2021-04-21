Eltife sworn in for second term

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 1:25 pm

TYLER — Kevin Eltife of Tyler was sworn into his second term on The University of Texas Board of Regents Wednesday. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran led the observance that happened in the commissioners court chambers. Eltife has been influential in uniting UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler. Working with state legislators and UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, he is focused on creating a medical school in Tyler. According to The Perryman Group’s analysis of the school, would produce an additional $1.9 billion annually, while creating 18,145 new jobs. Eltife was first appointed as a regent in 2017, he became the board chairman in December of 2018. Gov. Greg Abbott recently reappointed Eltife to a second six-year term.

