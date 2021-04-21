Tyler teens arrested for beating ‘friend’ unconscious

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm

TYLER — Tyler police have arrested two men and are searching for five others for allegedly beating one of their friends unconscious and abandoning him in a ditch. An arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, revealed Daymond Gray, 18 and Jesus Tinoco, 17, are accused of jumping their friend with five other people because, the unnamed victim cooperated with police, landing another friend in jail. The victim says when he came to, he was in a concrete drainage ditch and his billfold and cash were gone. Police are looking for Andres Urrutia, Alexander Villegas, and three unidentified men.

Go Back