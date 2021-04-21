Texas man sentenced in crash that killed Mississippi woman

MADISON, Miss. (AP) – A Texas man who pleaded guilty in an alcohol-related wreck that killed a Mississippi woman last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison. WAPT-TV reports that 30-year-old Harrison Neal Little received the sentence in the death of 58-year-old Betty Simmons. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett says the man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in a wreck resulting in death. Simmons was driving to work on June 20, 2020, when her vehicle was struck from behind that left the scene in Madison. She died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

