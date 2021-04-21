Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict celebrate 13 years of marriage after being together for 21 years

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary Tuesday with a special dinner celebration and gifts from their two children.

On Wednesday, Mowry shared a series of photos from her special day, along with a list of gifts she received, including giant balloon ensembles, a butterfly necklace, 13 dozen roses from her husband, and dinner at the high-end Los Angeles restaurant Nobu, where she drank her "favorite cocktail."

"Last night was magical. Thank you my love @coryhardrict for making our anniversary so amazingly beautiful," Mowry wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the lovely wishes. We truly feel loved."

On Tuesday, the Family Reunion star shared a throwback photo from her wedding day, along with a tribute post to her husband, whom she called her "biggest supporter."

"#happyanniversary my @coryhardrict I can’t believe it’s been 13 years of marriage, 21 years together and this union produced 2 beautiful children @creehardrict and #cairo," Mowry wrote on Instagram. "I am so blessed to call you my #husband. I am so #blessed to go through this thing called life with you. You are my biggest supporter and often believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I am forever grateful....I love you Mr. Hardrict."

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict began dating as young actors in the late 90s. The couple made it official in 2000 and tied the knot eight years later in a lavish ceremony at the Biltmore Hotel in Santa Barbara. They share nine-year-old son, Cree, and daughter Cairo, who turns three in May.

