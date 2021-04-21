Oscars 2021 Best Picture spotlight: ‘Promising Young Woman’

Promising Young Woman is among the eight films vying for the Best Picture Oscar this year.

It stars Carey Mulligan as Cassie, a 30-year-old medical school dropout who's obsessed with avenging her best friend Nina, who took her own life after she was sexually assaulted in college. But when Cassie reconnects with a former classmate, her plans for revenge suddenly take a much darker turn.



Promising Young Woman was written and directed by Emerald Fennell, a showrunner for the series Killing Eve, and a star of the shows The Crown and Call the Midwife.

The film sparked a renewed love for Paris Hilton’s 2006 single, “Stars Are Blind,” after it was featured in a scene where Mulligan and Bo Burnham dance through the aisles of a drug store.

If that wasn’t enough mid-2000s nostalgia for you, the film also features Adam Brody of The O.C. fame, and Max Greenfield and Chris Lowell, who both appeared as love interests for Kristen Bell's titular character in Veronica Mars.

Promising Young Woman is nominated for five Academy Awards total. It's available to rent on demand.

