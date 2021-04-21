The mansion featured in ‘Cobra Kai’ hits the market for $2.65 million

The Georgia mansion that serves as Daniel LaRusso's home in Cobra Kai has been placed on the market for a jaw-dropping $2.65 million dollars.

However, while fans are excited over the possibility of owning a piece of the popular Netflix series, something else is stealing the listing's thunder -- its very unique shower in the master bathroom.

The listing, which went live on Zillow on Monday, has attracted curious fans because of the large garden gate-like shower installation.

Constructed out of brick and stone, complete with a swinging wooden door under an archway, those wanting to clean up step down a stair into a rock garden and head toward a brick wall with four shower heads in the center.

The strange feature earned the mansion a spot on the popular Instagram page ZillowGoneWild, where one user remarked, "That shower stall looks more like a horse stall" while another wondered if you can "cook a wood fired pizza in the bathroom."

While the listing itself contains plenty of pictures of the odd statement piece, it doesn't mention it anywhere in its bio.

Instead, the real estate agent who penned the overview writes, "Known by millions as the LaRusso Mansion from Netflix’s smash hit, Cobra Kai, Villa Flora offers an unparalleled lifestyle... Rich with history and architectural significance, the sprawling estate is set on a serene lot providing the utmost privacy."

The estate, built in 2008, was inspired by Tuscan architecture and "was designed and constructed as a labor of love."

In addition, the house once served as a party place for Arnold Palmer and two sitting presidents, according to the listing.

The mansion offers six beds, seven bathrooms and offers 9,214 square feet of living space to call home.

