Record late-season snow, cold moving across US

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 7:55 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Record-breaking snow and cold are moving through the U.S., with some places not seeing so much snow this late in the season in recorded history.

Kansas City, Missouri, saw a record-breaking 3.5 inches of snow Tuesday.

Paducah, Kentucky, measured half an inch of snow, making it the latest measurable snow ever recorded in the city.

In addition to historic late-season snow, temperatures Wednesday morning are falling to record low levels.

Some of the dozens of record lows Wednesday morning include Indianapolis at 21 degrees, Dallas at 38 degrees and Oklahoma City at 30 degrees.

From New Mexico to Connecticut, much of the U.S. is under a freeze warning and frost advisory as this unseasonably cold air mass moves east.

Some of the wind chills Wednesday morning are in the teens and single digits in the Plains and the Rockies.

The coldest air will move into the Northeast and the East Coast Thursday morning, with wind chills dipping to the teens and single digits in western and northern New York.

Ahead of this storm system, warm air could help to produce severe thunderstorms from Norfolk, Virginia, to New York City and Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The biggest threat with these storms Wednesday afternoon will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially along the Hudson Valley and in southern New England.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back