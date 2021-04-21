Texas reports above-average number of COVID-19 cases, deaths

Posted/updated on: April 21, 2021 at 4:46 am

AUSTIN (AP) – State health officials have reported above-average numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports almost 4,400 new cases and 59 new deaths Tuesday. Johns Hopkins University researchers have calculated rolling seven-day averages of almost 3,400 cases and 55 deaths daily. According to Johns Hopkins University calculations, the Texas pandemic case total is at slightly more than 3.06 million and the state’s death toll is nearing 50,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost 23% of the population in Texas has been fully vaccinated.

