Happy Birthday to 51-year-old Shemar Moore and 46-year-old Killer Mike!

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of two music and entertainment icons, Shemar Moore and Killer Mike.

On his 51st birthday, S.W.A.T star Moore reflected on the passing of his mother in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"I miss you mom," he wrote about his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore. "Thank you for giving me this life and loving me and protecting me and believing in me through this life. I’ll take care of the rest and continue to make you proud. Thank you and much love to all my homies, fans, and BABY GIRLS for having my back and rooting for me."

It's been over a year since Moore revealed the passing of his 76-year-old mother on February 19, 2020. Shemar praised her for her strength, even while battling multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in 1999.

"I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don't know how to do life without her. But I get my strength from her and I will be OK because of her," Moore wrote on Instagram at the time.

Atlanta rapper, entrepreneur and activist Killer Mike also took to Instagram to celebrate his 46th birthday today. He shared a photo of himself smiling ear to ear, while holding what appears to be his new puppy.

"#Happy420. I feel this good and I am truly blessed," Mike wrote in the caption.

