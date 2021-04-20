Eva Mendes thanks fans for “respectful” Instagram disagreement about not spanking children

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 4:38 pm

Eva Mendes has mostly raised her two children with Ryan Gosling out of the limelight, but on her Instagram, she let slip some parenting advice yesterday.

The mom to their two kids, six-year-old Esmeralda, and four-year-old Amada, posted a photo with the words, "Spanking does for a child's development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage."

While some followers agreed with Mendes' post, speaking of the "fear" and "shame" that their parents' spanking provoked in them, there were others who didn't -- and that was fine with Eva.

One offered, "I was spanked and now I'm a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat."

Eva replied politely, "Thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way."

A civil disagreement with a celebrity on the Internet? Who would have guessed?

The post, which also showed her favorite-ever red carpet dress, a stunning beige Versace number for the record, got 65,000 likes.

