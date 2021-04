Breaking News: Ex-cop guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd case

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 4:12 pm

Breaking News: Ex-cop guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd case: MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest. Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

