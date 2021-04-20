2 ‘missing teens’ found safe, believed to be part of elaborate hoax

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 4:35 pm

SEAGOVILLE — Two East Texas teens reported missing have been found safe. The Seagoville Chief of Police confirmed with our news partner KETK, Tuesday, that an Amber Alert issued April 29 has turned out to be a hoax. Chief Ray Calverley said in the phone interview that the investigation exposed 17-year-old Marina Nelson and 16-year-old Devany Betancourt as staging an alleged abduction from the Seagoville Trade Days Flea Market.

At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, one of the girls called their mother and said they were being held against their will and were in grave danger. An Amber Alert was sent out early Monday morning. Police found that the phone call came from a motel in Dallas, but when police arrived the girls were not there. They also found surveillance video of the girls with two young men that did not appear to show them in trouble or being held against their will.

One of the men was identified as 20-year-old Jose Penaloza-Estrada. Police found him Monday afternoon and in an interview, he told them that he had rented a hotel room in Plano. Officers went to the motel and found both girls there unharmed. Penaloza-Estrada has been charged with harboring a runaway. The second man’s identity has not been released. It is unclear as of this writing if the either Nelson or Betancourt will be charged.

