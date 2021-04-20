Annual clean-up dates announced for Smith County

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 4:36 pm

TYLER — Smith County leaders say residents will be eligible to take one free trip to the landfill during the annual Smith Countywide Cleanup. The county announced Tuesday the dates will be observed as May 3-29. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court are teaming up again to offer the Countywide Cleanup program. The program enables residents to take one truck-load of bulky items, which is three cubic yards of solid waste, to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free. Organizers say that one voucher per resident is available in-person at the Courthouse Annex on East Ferguson. Read more here.

