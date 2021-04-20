OWN’s ‘Black Love’ returns in May; Watch Wanda Sykes & Mike Epps in ‘The Upshaws’ trailer, and more

OWN has announced the premiere date for the fifth season of their hit docu-series, Black Love.

The series, which highlights love stories from the Black community, will make its Friday night return on May 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET. In a new teaser, OWN revealed the upcoming season will feature R&B singer Kenny Lattimore with Judge Faith Jenkins, Grammy winner Ledisi and husband Ron Young, singer/songwriter Tank and Zena Foster, Greenleaf actor Keith David and wife Dionne, and more.

In other news, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for their new sitcom The Upshaws, starring funnyman Mike Epps and Emmy winner Wanda Sykes. The ten-episode comedy follows Epps as Bennie Upshaw, the head of a working-class family in Indianapolis who, in addition to dealing with his unpredictable family, must now "tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law," played by Sykes.

Co-executive-produced by Epps and Sykes, The Upshaws also stars Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Jermelle Simon and Gabrielle Dennis. It launches on May 12.

Finally, Sony has set a December 10 release date for Denzel Washington’s upcoming feature A Journal for Jordan, Deadline has learned. Based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same title, the film -- directed by Washington -- is inspired by Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was killed in 2006 in Iraq when his son, Jordan, was just seven months old. The story centers on the journal King left behind for his son, filled with important life lessons.

Starring Michael B. Jordan as King, A Journal for Jordan will play in limited release on Dec 10 in New York and LA and then go to wide theatrical release on December 22.

