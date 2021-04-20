‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel ‘Furiosa’ will be the “largest film ever” made in Australia

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 2:07 pm

Miller in 2016 - ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

At a press conference flanked by stars Chris Hemsworth and acclaimed director George Miller, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian proclaimed on Tuesday that Furiosa, the sequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, will be the "largest film ever" made in Australia's New South Wales.

Berejiklian explained the flick will inject at least $350 AUD ($270 million) into the state's economy and create more than 800 jobs, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The post-apocalyptic prequel will center on Charlize Theron's Mad Max: Fury Road character: the Imperator Furiosa, who goes rogue and frees a group of enslaved women from the evil Immortan Joe.

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing Theron's character in her younger years; it's not yet known who Hemsworth and co-star and Watchmen vet Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing.

Mad Max: Fury Road earned more than $375 million worldwide, won six technical Academy Awards, and earned Miller a Best Director Oscar nomination.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back