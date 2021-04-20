James Charles’ YouTube channel demonetized over allegations of sending explicit messages to minors

(NEW YORK) -- YouTube beauty vlogger James Charles has lost the ability to make money off videos on the platform after underage fans accused him of sending them inappropriate messages.

At least 15 underage fans have alleged Charles sent them nude pictures, demanded explicit photos in return or pressured them into sexual conversations since 2019, YouTube announced Monday, explaining why Charles' channel was demonetized.

The company confirmed to GMA that Charles violated its "creator responsibility policy" and has been removed from its YouTube Partner Program.

YouTube also shared a new video featuring Creator Liaison Matt Koval covering the creator responsibility policy and actions the company can take when it's violated.

A prominent sponsor of Charles, Morphe, also ended their lucrative collaboration on Friday. The cosmetics company had helped him launch the best-selling James Charles x Morphe palette.

"In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering," the company said on Twitter.

While Charles issued a statement about ending his working relationship with Morphe, he had not yet reacted publicly to his YouTube channel's demonetization.

He also claimed he would be seeking legal action "against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far."

Prior to the allegations, the 21-year-old beauty mogul boasted over 25 million subscribers on his YouTube account, which saw him collaborating with stars such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Charles was one of the highest paid YouTubers, receiving an estimated $25,520 per video, according to Cosmetify.

