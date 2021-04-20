Vaccine times continue to improve inside Harvey Convention Center

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 1:37 pm

TYLER — The Harvey Convention Center has been a COVID-19 vaccine hub since December. The Northeast Texas Public Health District’s George Roberts tells KTBB News with over 50,000 immunizations they have been able to streamline the process, “Typically we can have you back for a shot in probably 15 minutes. Then, you have a waiting period of 10 to 15 minutes depending on if you have had an allergic reaction. So, your time in here could be 30 to 45 minutes. We try to move people through pretty quickly.”

The NET Health CEO continued, “You know, some days are not as busy as others.” As the temperatures begin to rise, NET Health has moved inside Harvey Center for the staff as well as to keep with-in suggested vaccine temperature ranges. To register for upcoming dates Wednesday through Saturday click here.

