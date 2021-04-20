Target taps Christopher John Rogers for stylish size-inclusive dress collection

(NEW YORK) -- Just in time for spring, Target's latest Designer Dress Collection has a lot of people ready to step out in full bloom.

The company announced that it's tapped rising fashion forces Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo to create over 70 original dresses featuring a rich mix of bright bold patterns and statement silhouettes.

With prices starting at $40, shoppers will get to indulge in high fashion designer-style dresses at Target prices.

Target's latest lineup also has a wide size range -- XXS to 4X -- making it the company's most size-inclusive collection.

Each item from the Spring 2021 Designer Dress collection will embody the spirit of each of the designers.

Rogers, the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer winner, has worked with everyone from Lady Gaga and Zendaya to former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.

For Target's upcoming dress collection, his statement-making styles and patterns will celebrate self-expression.

Alexis Barbara Isaias of Alexis' brand work has been spotted on Hilary Duff, Heidi Klum, Kate Beckinsale and more. Each of her pieces throughout the line has an effortless, feminine feel inspired by her world travels and passion for vintage.

Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix of RIXO were inspired by art, the designers' travels and vintage style to create dresses that have flattering silhouettes and eye-catching prints.

"For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today," Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising officer Jill Sando said in a statement. "With this spring collection, we're celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love."

Past collaborations have included Cushnie, Lisa Marie Fernandez and LoveShackFancy.

