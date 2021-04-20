Assistant principal elevated to principal at Peete Elementary

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 12:49 pm

TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has advanced the career of an assistant principal in the district. LaRena Brooks, has been working in the capacity of assistant at Peete Elementary School, but has been elevated after the districts approval Monday night. In a prepared statement, Brooks said, “I am so excited to continue the excellence of Peete Elementary School by serving as principal.” According to the district, Brooks promotion will fill the vacated role of Cassandra Chapa, who was named Chief Innovation Officer for Tyler ISD in March. Brook’s educational career began in 2007 as a kindergarten teacher at Griffin Elementary School.

Go Back