Cops: New Jersey murder suspect who set body on fire caught in Texas

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 12:26 pm

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a New Jersey man accused of killing another man and setting his body on fire on Christmas Eve last year has been captured in Texas. Twenty-four-year-old Oscar Rodriguez, of Plainfield, was charged in February with murder and desecration of human remains in the death of David Chacon, a 42-year-old Plainfield man whose body was identified by using DNA evidence. Union County prosecutors say Rodriguez was identified as a suspect shortly after the body was found and he was recently arrested in a town near the Mexican border and extradited to New Jersey. He made his initial court appearance Monday, where a judge ruled that he will be detained until his trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Go Back