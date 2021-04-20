Henderson man pleads guilty to stealing Christmas gifts from post offices

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 12:25 pm

TYLER — A Henderson man is one of two individuals that has pleaded guilty to their involvement in postal offenses in Texas and Louisiana. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, Paul Kennedy, 39, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to burglary of a United States post office; possession of stolen mail; possession of stolen money orders; damage to government property; theft of government property; and access device fraud on Monday. In March, Angela Moore, 37, of Longview, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail. Information presented in court revealed a burglary spree on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 of Dec. 2019. Kennedy faces up to 10 years in federal prison; Moore faces up to five years. The sentencing date has not yet been set.

