Bulky item collection for Tyler residents starts next week

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 12:10 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler has a free bulky item collection for residential customers planned to start next Monday and run through through May 7. According to the release, Bulky items will be removed at no charge. Items may include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items. Those items normally require a special fee. Organizers say, tires, liquid waste, limbs, brush or tree stumps will not be picked up. The pick-up excludes businesses and multi-family home communities. Read more here.

