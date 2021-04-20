Man accused of killing east Texas pastor pleads not guilty

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 12:26 pm

TYLER — The man accused of murdering an East Texas pastor pleads not guilty. Back in January Pastor Mark McWilliams was the first to encounter 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen. He was running for deputies and using the church as a hideout spot. Woolen is accused of killing the pastor with his own gun. after a struggle inside the church and then taking off. Woolen has been charged with capital murder. If convicted, Woolen could face the death penalty, or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Go Back