Tyler police investigate pedestrian fatality

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 9:21 am

TYLER — Tyler police were called to a pedestrian involved accident on Troup Highway around 7:00 Tuesday morning. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Timothy Nickelbur, 30, from Tyler, was crossing Troup Hwy when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim was not in a marked crosswalk. Nickelbur was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The incident is under investigation.

