Scrutiny of Tesla crash a sign that regulation may be coming

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2021 at 4:47 am

DETROIT (AP) – A fiery crash near Houston with no one behind the wheel of a Tesla is drawing scrutiny from federal agencies that could bring new regulation of electronic systems that take on some driving tasks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety board are investigating the Saturday night crash that killed two men in a Model S. Neither was found in the driver’s seat. Authorities are investigating whether Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assist system was working before the crash. Experts say the crash is drawing attention to Autopilot and full-self driving promises made by CEO Elon Musk. The safety administration says that with President Joe Biden’s election it is reviewing possible regulations.

