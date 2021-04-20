One killed in East Texas crash of a small plane

TATUM (AP) – One person was killed in the crash of a small airplane in East Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed and burned about 3:20 p.m. Monday in a rural area near the Louisiana line northeast of Tatum, about 135 miles east of Dallas. DPS Sgt. Sara Warren says the fatality involved the only person believed to have been aboard. No identity of the pilot nor cause for the crash has been determined. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the pilot took the plane out for a maintenance flight. The scene was closed off until the Federal Aviation Administration could arrive.

