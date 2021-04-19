2 Bullard teens missing after vanishing at flea-market in Seagoville

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 4:42 pm

SEAGOVILLE — Police in Seagoville have issued an Amber alert for two teenage girls who disappeared from a flea market Sunday afternoon. 16-year-old Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson were at the flea market along Highway 175 in Seagoville Sunday afternoon. Both live in Bullard, and Seagoville Police Chief Ray Calverley says both disappeared about 2:20 Sunday afternoon. He says Dallas police and the FBI have joined the investigation but they don’t have any suspects or a description of the car the two might be in. Calverley says they just know these two might be in immediate danger.

