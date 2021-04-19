Junior League of Tyler hosting book drive to benefit TISD literacy bus

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 4:21 pm

TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler is obtaining books for Tyler ISD’s new Literacy Bus. According to TISD, the bus is planning to make rounds throughout district streets this summer. The goal is to ensure children have access to books and resources year-round, including in the summer months. Some books will be given to students so they can build their own home library. The bus is a way to continue the Junior League of Tyler’s efforts to promote literacy initiatives in the community. Over the last few years, numerous summer reading camps have been hosted, with students taking home their own book following the camp.

Go Back