Arrest made in structure fire and multiple dumpster fires in Marshall

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 4:07 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall updated details Monday on a weekend fire on East End Blvd. According to the Marshall Fire Department crews were dispatched to a single family structure fire located as well as two commercial trash dumpster fires located in the vicinity of 1500 E. Grand Ave. The city said that fire department personnel put out all 3 fires and reported no injuries in any of the three incidents. Each fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Two individuals were detained for questioning by the Marshall Fire Department Fire Marshal and Marshall Police Department. One arrest was made and the individual was transported to the Harrison County Jail Annex.

