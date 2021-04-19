JFK awards go to Texas leader, Data for Black Lives founder

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 3:57 pm

BOSTON (AP) – A Texas county leader who pushed for restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the founder of a group that seeks to use data to address systemic racism are the winners of this year’s John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards. President Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, announced this year’s recipients as Harris County, Texas Judge Lina Hidalgo and Data for Black Lives Founder Yeshimabeit Milner. The awards were created to honor Americans under age 40 who are changing their communities and the country with their commitment to public service.

