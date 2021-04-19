‘WandaVision’ conjures up the most nominations for this year’s MTV Movie and TV awards

‘WandaVision’ conjures up the most nominations for this year’s MTV Movie and TV awardsPosted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 3:48 pm
Marvel Studios' hit Disney+ show WandaVision earned five nominations, leading the pack for this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Netflix's Emily in Paris and Amazon Prime's The Boys both earned four nominations, while Netflix's Bridgerton and Disney+'s The Mandalorian earned three apiece -- the same number of nominations earned by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was tops with three nominations.
The winners will be announced during a live broadcast starting May 16 at 9 p.m.; the following night, MTV will also air the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted to salute reality TV shows.
For her part, Best Villain nominee Kathryn Hahn previously told ABC Audio she couldn't be more excited by the fan reaction to her WandaVision character, Agnes/Agatha Harkness, who starts out a nosy sitcom neighbor and who is revealed to be one of the Marvel Universe's most powerful magic wielders.
"It's the bucket list part!" she enthused. "I couldn't have imagined like a cooler Marvel part...than this one. It's bonkers. I love her so madly."
Here are the nominees:
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever
Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy: Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre: Bad Trip
Issa Rae: Insecure
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult: The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal: Normal People
Rege-Jean Page: Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder's Justice League
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn: Freaky
BEST DUO
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire Unscripted
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiance?
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
BEST REALITY CAST
90 Day Fiance?
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
Nicole Byer: Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin: The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians
West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
