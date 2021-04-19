Woman admits to writing over 100 checks to herself from company funds

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 3:32 pm

TYLER — A Tyler woman self-confessed to writing more than 100 fraudulent checks to herself from the business where she was employed. According to our news partner KETK, Vicki Melhart falsified checks of over $40,000. Melhart, 39, wrote 107 checks between October 2, 2019 and April 4, 2020, while employed by Deerbrook Storage Unit. Police say the owner told them Melhart’s job had been “renting units, paying various bills, and taking payments.” She was dismissed once the owner realized she had been writing the checks and forging his or his son’s signature. In total, the checks added up to $40,125.35. Melhart is in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Her first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

