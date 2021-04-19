Cook with highly acclaimed Chef in virtual event

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 4:08 pm

TYLER — COCHON555 will have a different look in 2021. On Monday, last year’s winner, Owner and Executive Chef of Tyler’s Culture ETX, Lance McWhorter, told KTBB News, “So COCHON approached us, while COVID was still going on about doing this ‘carryout with COCHON’ program. It’s kind of an interactive take-home dinner, where everything is included. It will include five different courses…the fun part of this is we will have a 45 minute zoom meeting. I will walk you through how I plate things, and different insights to different ingredients.” Organizers say the virtual and interactive feast will bring the essence of the event directly into participants’ homes. For Tickets and more information click here.

McWhorter went on to share how grateful he was to still have Culture ETX in Tyler coming through the pandemic. “You know we went through a lot of devastating equipment loss. We lost our entire walk-in cooler, and all of the food that we had. I know so many restaurateurs and food truck owners, or just people that we’re doing pop-ups at farmers markets and things like that had such a rough time with this. I know so many of my friends that had restaurants, I can think of several people that won at the stops in COCHON that actually happened last year, that no longer have restaurants. So to say, that we are absolutely blessed to still have our restaurant, it’s an understatement.”

