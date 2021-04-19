Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren get human in ‘Solos’ series for Amazon

April 19, 2021

Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video has announced it's bringing some major talent to the table for a new anthology series called Solos, which debuts May 21.

Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren star, as do Emmy winner Uzo Aduba and acclaimed actors Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, Constance Wu and Nicole Beharie.

According to Amazon, the seven-part series explores the "strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human." The announcement adds, "The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience."

50 Shades of Grey veteran Sam Taylor-Johnson will direct two of the episodes; actor and Garden State director Zach Braff will also be among Solos' directors, as will Ladylike filmmaker Tiffany Johnson.

