Vaccine developers have options if variances appear

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 12:12 pm

TYLER — Over 150,000 vaccines have been given in Smith County since they began last December. NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB News how COVID-19 vaccines were able to be designed so quickly. “What I’ve read on that is they were able to isolate the virus in the lab pretty quickly and then they were able to start working on the trials for the vaccine Pfizer and Moderna developed is a pretty new type of technology. Roberts went on to say, “They can actually go in and if they find variants and things, they can go in and make tweeks to the formulation of the vaccine. So that is some things they are looking to doing as variants come in…They made it a priority to get this thing developed as quickly and safely as they possibly could.” First doses continue Wednesday at Harvey Convention Center, to sign up click here.

Go Back