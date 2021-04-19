Police: 2 killed, 3 injured following shooting in Houston

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2021 at 11:29 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Police say two people were killed and three others were injured following an early morning shooting in Houston. Officers initially responded to the parking lot of a Whataburger restaurant around 12:20 a.m. Monday where they found a man and woman inside a Buick. Both had been shot and were transported to a hospital. Police later learned that three other men who had also been shot were in a Mercedes about a mile away in a residential area. Two of the men in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was also taken to a hospital. A motive for the shooting has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

