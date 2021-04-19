‘Downton Abbey 2’ coming to theaters this Christmas

Shine the cutlery and press the linens: a second Downton Abbey film is coming to theaters this Christmas.

In a surprise announcement, Focus Features tweeted that a sequel to the 2019 big-screen bow of the hit ITV series will be released for the holidays.

Producer Gareth Neame adds, "After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey."

The official release date will be December 22.

The studio noted that Hannibal's Hugh Dancy, Guardians of the Galaxy's Laura Haddock, 300's Dominic West, and Catch Me If You Can's Nathalie Baye will be joining the beloved period series' original cast, which stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Imelda Staunton.

The first Downton Abbey film, made for a relatively modest $13 million, racked up a princely $237 million-plus at theaters worldwide.

